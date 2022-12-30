Among the strengths of My hero academia there is undoubtedly its diverse cast of characters, formed by a large number of charismatic heroes and villains, who represent a practically endless source of inspiration for cosplayers. Among these there is clearly also the giantess Mt. Ladywhich we can admire in the WhiteSpring cosplay.

Yu Takeyama, Mt. Lady’s real name, is a woman who at first appears superficial and more interested in money and fame than in the good of others. During the story of My Hero Academia, however, we will see the more heroic and selfless side of her in action on more than one occasion. Her Quirk is “Gigantification”, which as her name suggests allows her to assume gargantuan dimensions, up to over twenty meters in height. Hence the name “Mt. Lady”.

The WhiteSpring cosplay really has it all, with the costume having been impeccably recreated and including everything from her thick blonde hair, to the skintight Mt. Lady heroine costume, complete with mask and horns.

What do you think of WhiteSpring’s Mt. Lady cosplay from My Hero Academia? Let us know below in the comments.