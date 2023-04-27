We return again among the bizarre heroes of My hero academia for a Mt. Lady cosplaythis time by nic_the_pixiewhich is perfect in its transformation in video into the character of the splendid giantess.

The heroine of Mineyama, or Yu Takeyama, is called Mt. Lady when in character, and it is the Pro Hero number 23 and a prominent member of the group of Lurkers. She is a charming and beautiful woman bursting formswhich obviously become even more explosive in the use of its power.

Mt. Lady’s quirk is in fact “Gigantification”, which as the name suggests has the effect of making the girl gigantic. Using her power, Yu becomes a real one giantessthus being able to count on a devastating power as a sort of kaiju, while maintaining her appearance as a beautiful woman.

In this case, nic_the_pixie shows us the perfect transformation on video, of course through the classic instant transition through editing and falling precisely in the spirit of Mt Lady. For the rest, we can see how the costume typical of the character is perfectly reproduced, with his skintight overalls and mask with horns, as well as the typical hair.

