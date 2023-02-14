My hero academia approaches the finale of season 6 of the anime and new characters are peeping into the installments. Obviously the stories of those already known also continue, which are often the favorites of fans. Among the heroes, fans especially like the protagonist’s classmates, such as Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, pepperonipizzzarolls he offers us his own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

pepperonipizzzarolls offers us a classic cosplay of the character in his hero costume. The heroine is able to create objects from her own skin and she often conjures a metal stick to use as a weapon: this is also not missing from the cosplay. Furthermore, if you scroll through the photographs, you will come across a surprise, even if perhaps not exactly welcome!

If you are a fan of My hero academia, then you should see xoxoindi_designs’ Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is beautifully detailed. Here also mild_cosplay Himiko Toga cosplay is cuter than the original version. Furthermore, how not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from refeen is of great beauty. We close with miikhydeafening’s Ryukyu cosplay shows herself as a woman and not a dragon.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by pepperonipizzzarolls? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?