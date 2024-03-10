The public's passion for My Hero Academia it is far from dying out. Viewers and readers continue to experience the adventures of the young Japanese heroes with avidity and can't wait to get their hands on the next chapter of the story and the next season of the anime. The wait will still be long for some, but in the meantime we can pass the time by admiring the best creations in the world of cosplay. In this case we propose the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by yael_2929.

yael_2929 offers us a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay very faithful to the original character. More precisely, her cosplay is based on the heroine version of Momo, with the costume she uses in battle. Additionally, we see that she is holding a staff, Momo Yaoyorozu's signature weapon.

We must remember that Momo Yaoyorozu has a very particular power: he is able to create, using his skin as an exit point, any type of object, consuming his own lipids. To be able to do this, however, he must know the composition of that object in detail. Momo's true power is therefore based on her study: it is no coincidence that she is an excellent student and she often helps her classmates to recover the topics that she did not understand.

What do you think of Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by yael_2929? Does the final result convince you?