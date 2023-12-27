My Hero Academia is a beloved saga, both in manga and animated formats. The characters from the series have long since reached other media, such as video games and obviously cosplay. For example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by roxanne.kho.

roxanne.kho offers us a very simple Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay, but precisely for this reason extremely faithful to the original character. The result is excellent, especially as regards the wig, which is very complex to recreate considering the large amount of hair on the character and the exact shape of the tail.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by roxanne.kho?