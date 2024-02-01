My Hero Academia is continuing in manga format and the anime will continue with a new season not too long from now. While we wait, we can rediscover the characters of the saga in other formats, for example through cosplay. Now we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by roxanne.kho.

roxanne.kho offers us a classic Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay, with her heroine costume and fighting stick. If you notice her left hand, a light radiates from it and all around her there are particle light effects: this is because the cosplayer is simulating the creation of the staff with Momo's powers.

What do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by roxanne.kho?