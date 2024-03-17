My Hero Academia it is a much loved saga in all its formats, be it manga, anime, video games and even cosplay. The world of cosplay continually produces cosplays dedicated to favorite characters from the series and now we can, for example, see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by roxanne.kho.

roxanne.kho offers us a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay excellently made, which recreates the costume that the heroine uses in battle. Let's remember that Momo has a very special quirk: she is able to create practically any object, but to do so she must intimately know its composition. Her power is therefore based on study: in this shot she is not noticeable, but on her back the girl has a book holder, so that she can obtain the necessary information for every occasion.

What do you think of the Momo Yayorozu cosplay made by roxanne.kho?