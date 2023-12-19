My Hero Academia will continue, in its animated version, with the season week and also a film, but both products are far away. To console ourselves in the wait, we can enjoy some cosplay dedicated to the famous manga saga. For example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by infinity.marss.

infinity.marss offers us a cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu very faithful to the original character. With her heroine suit, cape and fighting staff, this Momo is recreated to perfection. However, there is a big difference: the challenging look, which thus offers us a more decisive and aggressive version of Momo, who often gives priority to kindness and support.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by infinity.marss? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?