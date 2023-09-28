My Hero Academia continues its run and while new narrative arcs tell us new stories and present new characters, the historical ones are increasingly explored. Even the world of cosplay does not forget the “original” characters and one of these is Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by ilukamun.

ilukamun offers us a cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu based on her heroine costume version. Furthermore, the cosplayer is in a fighting pose in the first photo, with a staff, Momo’s typical battle weapon. In the second shot we see the girl’s more gentle and everyday side, represented with a photograph taken among some flowers.

Tell us, what do you think of Momo Yayorozu cosplay made by ilukamun? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?