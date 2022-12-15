My hero academia it’s close to the sixth season of the anime and fans are eager to move forward with the story. In the meantime, the world of cosplay keeps us company. For example, dali.cos he offers us his own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay in heroine costume.

Momo Yaoyorozu appears in this version with her own classic heroine costume. We can admire every detail of the costume but also the original setting, a disused train track. She is not related to My Hero Academia, but is a great setting for the photo shoot.

If you are My Hero Academia fans, here is also black_melodie’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is in fighting pose. We then see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from black_melodie is ready to fight. How not to mention Himiko Toga’s cosplay by nimo_cha is cute but in a creepy way. We close with miikhydeafening’s Ryukyu cosplay she shows herself as a woman and not a dragon.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by dali.cos? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?