My hero academia is full of beloved characters but the heroes of class 1-A of Yuhei Academy are always fan favorites. For example, many love Momo Yaoyorozu, a multi-layered character with a very versatile power. The world of cosplay also often celebrates the heroine/student, as demonstrated by the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by cosplaynin.

cosplaynin offers us a set of very summery photographs, with the sun shining from above in the middle of the green branches of a tree. Momo Yaoyorozu’s costume has been recreated perfectly, with all the details in place, including the book holder the heroine has on the back. In fact, we recall that Momo’s power is the creation of objects, but in addition to her physical energies, the heroine must also have a profound knowledge of the object. Having a book with the composition of many useful objects on a mission is therefore a necessity at times.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by cosplaynin? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?