Anime fans of My hero academia I’m waiting for the arrival of the seventh season, which will probably still take some time. In the meantime, however, the world of cosplay does not pause and continues to offer their own versions of the various characters in the series. The characters available are really many but often the “original” ones are among the favourites. We are obviously talking about the hero class of the protagonist. Among others, Momo Yaoyorozu is very popular. Now, for example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by yael_2929.

yael_2929 offers us a version of Momo Yaoyorozu with her heroine costume that she has had since the beginning of the series. We recall that Momo has the power to create any object from her skin: however, she needs to know the exact composition of the object, therefore her power is based first of all on study; in fact, her costume has space on the back to carry books, so as to always have the necessary information with her. The Yaoyorozu family is also very rich, so the girl doesn’t need to create items for herself because she can buy everything she needs: naively, however, she doesn’t realize how much richer she is than her classmates.

