The success of My hero academia continues and manga and anime fans can’t wait to see how the adventures of heroes and villains continue. Among the many characters, one of the favorites – at least from the world of cosplay – is that of Momo Yaoyorozu. yael_2929 he now offers us his own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

yael_2929 made a very faithful version of the character with her heroine costume. Momo Yaoyorozu he has the ability to create objects from his own skin, provided his exact composition is known. The power of him is therefore mainly based on the study. His favorite weapon is a fighting stick and even in this cosplay he sports it.

If you are a fan of My hero academia, then you should see allistrology’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay knows how to get noticed. Here is hollywolfirl’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay also aims for maximum fidelity. Furthermore, how not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by 주희 is perfect and cheerful. We close with the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from purai.prih is perfectly faithful.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by yael_2929? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?