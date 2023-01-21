My hero academia continues to be much loved and the world of cosplay does not put its characters aside, between new and classic. Speaking of more well-known characters, we can now see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplayrealized by xoxoindi_designs. The result is very faithful to the original character.

xoxoindi_designs she’s not only the cosplayer, in this case, but she also did the costume, wig, makeup, and took the photography. The woman also has her own business and sells the wigs she created through etsy. These are very high quality (and rightly so expensive) wigs: the cosplay photo is therefore also a way to show her product.

If you are a fan of My hero academia, then you should see hannahjoslyn’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay knows how to have fun. Here is also the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from dali.cos already has the stick in hand to hit you. How not to mention Momo Yaoyorozu’s cosplay by regina_cosplay shows us the strength of the character. We close with the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu of refeen is of great beauty.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by xoxoindi_desings? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?