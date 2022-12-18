My hero academia continues to be a great success and the cosplay world certainly can’t help but recreate the best characters from the series. Much appreciated is the studious and serious Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, queen_cosplay he offers us his own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

Momo Yaoyorozu she is a well-born student with the ability to create items directly from her own skin. However, her power comes from the knowledge of the materials she wants to generate and therefore the need for great study and commitment for use. The girl is often indecisive about how to act and lacks the quickness of other young heroes, but she does not lack strength for this. regina_cosplay offers a quality costume, faithful to the original design, and shows us a Momo who is finally confident and ready to fight.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by regina_cosplay? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?