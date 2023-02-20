My hero academia is one of the most popular Japanese works of recent years, even in the cosplayer scene, given that the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi and its transposition into anime offers a wide choice of superheroes and villains to interpret. Today we see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by pamdroid18.

Momo is one of the aspiring heroes who attends Yuei High School and vice-president of class 1-A, which also includes the protagonist of My Hero Academia, Midoriya Izuku. Her alias is “Creaty”, a name obviously inspired by her Quirk which allows her to create any object, from a sword to a cannon, using the cells of her body, always provided that she knows its molecular structure to the fullest. perfection.

The cosplay made by pamdroid18 is simple but definitely impactful and successful. Momo’s costume has been reproduced in this case in a fairly faithful way, including the particular “fan” ponytail hairstyle typical of the character.

Staying on the subject of anime and manga, also take a look at the cosplay of Makima from Chainsaw Man signed by Yashafluff and that of Marin from My Dress-Up Darling by Shirogane-Sama. Changing gender, you might also be interested in Yelan’s cosplay from Genshin Impact by nanno_cos and Starlight’s from The Boys by nic_the_pixie.