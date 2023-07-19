My hero academia is an anime that includes many characters that are loved by the public. Each season keeps evolving the older ones and meanwhile new ones are popping up that are more and more interesting. The classics are often the favorites, though, and one example is Momo Yaoyorozuof which we can see a cosplay realized by pamdroid18.

pamdroid18 offers us some “behind the scenes” shots, i.e. simple photo shots in front of a mirror while he takes his own for his cosplay. It is a faithful reproduction of the My Hero Academia character. We recall that Yaoyorozu has the ability to create objects from her own skin, even if in this shot the cosplayer does not try to insert special effects.

If you are a fan of Momo Yaoyorozu, then you should see yael_2929’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is the anime in reality. Here then the black_melodie Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is just as it should be. We also see Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from cosplaynin is very summery. We close with Momo Yaoyorozu’s cheerleader cosplay from philotes.cos is cheerful.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by pamdroid18? Was the character recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?