My hero academia continues to be a favorite subject of the cosplay world and Momo Yaoyorozu is one of the most recreated. Now, for example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozy cosplay by michaela.lee1which showcases the girl’s talents, or rather shows her “quirk”.

michaela.lee1 recreates Momo Yaoyorozu with her heroine costume. In this photo shoot (which is actually also followed by another cosplay, dedicated precisely to Himiko Toga), we see the cosplayer who – with a little editing work – shows Momo’s power, namely that of generating objects. In this case, the character is creating a sword.

tell us, what do you think of Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by michaela.lee1? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?