My Hero Academia offers many characters but it is undeniable that one of the favorites in the world of cosplay is Momo Yaoyorozu. The girl is often recreated in many of the versions of her and now we can see just the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay in student version created by anafrommars_.

anafrommars_ made a perfect version of Momo school style. Not only is the character recreated in the school uniform at the center of My Hero Academia, but she is also shown reading a book at the school desk. Although the background setting is not very reminiscent of Japan, the final result is excellent and makes us experience one of the simplest and most everyday moments of the protagonists' lives.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by anafrommars_? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way?