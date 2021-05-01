My hero academia has started its fifth season with great reception from the public. Training for class 1-A continues. And, each fan has found someone with whom they identify. Momo yaoyorozu She has been one of the students who has received the most fans lately, be it for her fighting, her personality or her role during the arc of war. For that reason, it is that the cosplayer Mikomi hokina decided to pay tribute by doing an incredible cosplay of her.

Mikomi hokina is a cosplayer who makes different anime, film and video game cosplays. Some of them portray characters like Mai from SNK or 2B of the video game Nier: Automata. His work is impeccable and he has sessions exclusive photos through its official page. So, as in many of his other works, this one from My hero academia it is impeccable.

Momo, the heroine of My Hero Academia

From the beginning, she has memorable moments within the saga. For example; at the beginning he fights against the teacher Aizawa next to Shoto Todoroki in a great fight. Unlike the rest, she did not pass an entrance exam, she was accepted directly because of the renown that her family possessed. However, his development as a character is to demonstrate all the potential he has, as well as his value as a person.

For all this, Mikomi hokina did an exceptional job that he shared with via instagram. She impersonated the amazing student from My hero academia, Momo yaoyorozu, using her heroine outfit alongside one of her quirks, a goal stick she can create using her body fat. The photography session was of reflektierte_wahrheit and the wig of linda_vreeburg_sfx.

What did you think of her cosplay? Would you like to see more about his work? We invite you to visit its official page where you have more cosplays of My hero academia.




