Also in Season 6 of My hero academia we saw a rich and varied cast of characters. A space has also been carved out among these Mirkothe Rabbith Hero, today the protagonist of our pages thanks to the success cosplay of Satiella.

Mirko is the heroine name of Usagiyama Rumi, an athletically built woman with physical traits typical of albino rabbits, such as long white ears and a tail. In addition to her appearance, the woman can harness the physical abilities of these animals through her Quirk, Rabbit, such as incredible strength in her legs and superhuman hearing. She is the number five hero of Japan and the first among women.

As you can see in the shot below, Satiella’s Mirko cosplay is really well done. The costume, consisting of a white leotard with a yellow crescent above it, white gloves and purple stockings, has been faithfully recreated as has the character’s hairstyle.

