My hero academia is a much loved anime and manga series and from time to time new characters are introduced, always new and appreciated by the public. Obviously the older ones are not forgotten. The world of cosplay also always elects some character from those present in the series and dedicates many cosplays to them. For example, we can now see a Himiko Toga cosplay realized by mild_cosplay.

Himiko Toga is a character of the category “Villain”, which is one of the villains of the series. Her characteristic is that she is as cute as she is crazy. Her power is tied to her blood: by drinking a person’s blood, she can transform into them.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see the cosplay of nami by donnami_cos makes us live summer again. Here is also the cosplay of xenon_ne is ready to dance and is perfect. How not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from refeen is of great beauty. We close with Seven Deadly Sins: Elizabeth’s cosplay by emasyy_ is very faithful to the character in black costume.

Tell us what you think of the Toga Himiko cosplay made by mild_cosplay? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?