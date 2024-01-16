













My Hero Academia: Midoriya still hopes to save someone important to him









After the intense battle against All for One, where Bakugo and many heroes stood up to the former villain, Shigaraki has broken free of his mentor's chains and is now free to continue his evil plan to destroy Japan..

Even with all this at stake, Deku does not forget that the role of a hero is to save lives. Therefore, his goal in the next battle will be to find the human side that he knows his archenemy is hiding.

Of course, it is easier to want something than to achieve it. Tomura Shigaraki has been characterized as a character who refuses to connect with others, no matter how much the heroes have reached out to him. Izuku Midoriya's task is, as always, to go further, because as his mentor once said “There is much that a hero must protect. That's why we can't lose.”

Where can I read the latest chapters of My Hero Academia?

The last three chapters of the manga are found in MangaPluspage where Shounen Jump officially publishes all the latest chapters of its most popular mangas. Only the first three and last three of each title are available.

Additionally, the six seasons of the anime My Hero Academia you can find them in Crunchyroll.

