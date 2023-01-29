My hero academia returns to inspire another fascinating interpretation, in this case it is a Midnight cosplay from vkrypwho plays the “rated heroine” as she is referred to throughout the series.

The character in question is very particular, as those who have followed the series well know: Nemuri Kayama she was a Pro Hero all about the good looks but also a careful and well-trained teacher of the Yuei Institute, having always managed to maintain a kind of split personality. She is known to the public as Midnight, the “adult-rated Hero”, precisely because of her attitude and the costume used, which resembles that of a sadomasochistic mistress, or something like that.

Midnight is usually cheerful and a little flirtatious, as described in the annals of My Hero Academia, but at any moment she can reveal her side sadistic in battle, especially once its special power is unleashed. His Quirk, in fact, is “Scent of Sleep” and allows you to put nearby people to sleep by emanating an aroma that induces sleep.

The costume and Midnight’s attitude are very convincingly replicated by Taliverse in this set of photos that you can see below, embodying the character in a very convincing way.

