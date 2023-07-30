My hero academia is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for cosplayers thanks to the vast cast of heroes and villains created by mangaka Kōhei Horikoshi. However, there are some more popular than others, among which it also falls Momo Yaoyorozuof which we can admire the cosplay made by Melodie.

Momo is one of the most prominent secondary characters in My Hero Academia. She attends Yuei High School and like the protagonist Izuku Midoriya aims to become a professional hero. His alias in battle is “Creaty”, a name that is inspired by his Quirk of creation, thanks to which he can reproduce any object, from an iron staff to a war cannon, generating it from his own body using fat cells.

As we can see in the post below, it is impossible to criticize Melodie’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay. Hairstyle and costume have been carefully recreated and are certainly faithful to the original counterpart.

