In the leaked pages of My Hero Academia 385 we see a rejuvenated All for One. The same villain even mentions that it is difficult for him to control his impulses as he gets younger. In addition to that he is quite surprised with what he is capable of doing.

With only a few attacks he was able to take out Tokoyami and Hawks from combat. However, he decides not to kill them so that people see what a disappointment they are. Since the helicopters of the press are approaching the place where they fought their battle.

All for One decides they can’t waste any more time and flees the scene to an uncertain destination. It seems that we will have to wait for the official release to know the full events of chapter 385. What did you think of the latest chapters?

When does this chapter of My Hero Academia come out?

It should be noted that the leaks of chapter 385 only show a fragment of the story. So My Hero Academia fans will have to wait for the official release to see what other surprises it holds for us. Fortunately, it won’t take long for this to happen.

Source: Shuehisha

Number 385 will be officially released on April 17. Those interested can read it from the Manga Plus page belonging to Shueisha. So stay tuned that day to see where this story will take us.

