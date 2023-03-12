Who are aware of the manga and anime of My Hero Academia they know that Katsuki Bakugo has a complicated relationship with the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, due to him harassing him. Well, something very interesting happened in the most recent episode.

We refer to the most recent of the animated adaptation, episode 23 of the sixth season and 136 of the entire series, which came out on March 11. This has the title ‘Deku vs Class A’.

Although the central theme is that of Deku facing his classmates from Class 1-A of the UA Academy, there is part of it dedicated to an apology from his partner.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: one of its greatest villains went over to the side of the heroes.

This is what you can see in the video on Twitter that we share with you. There Kacchan – as they also call Bakugo – begins to apologize for how much he made Midoriya suffer.

All because at first Deku had no powers and his partner wouldn’t let him forget it.

Fountain: Bones.

Katsuki Bakugo was the typical bully in My Hero Academia by Izuku Midoriya. The latter suffered a lot because of that, but he didn’t hold a grudge. To the extent that he did not hesitate to risk his own life to save him.

This is how he showed that he had what it takes to be a hero and impressed All Might, who decided to make him his successor. It’s been a long time since that, but Kacchan’s apology to Deku was something necessary and it’s great that it came.

When will My Hero Academia episode 137 come out?

The next episode of the anime My Hero Academiathe 24th of the sixth season and the 137th of the entire series, will be available on March 18, 2023 in Japan.

That same day and shortly after its broadcast, it will be available in Latin America through Crunchyroll.

The name of this episode is ‘A Young Woman’s Declaration’, which does not have an official translation in Spanish. But the literal is ‘The declaration of a young woman’ and we’ll see what happens.

Fountain: Bones.

Despite Bakugo’s apology to Midoriya in My Hero Academia That does not mean that both will stop being rivals. The first, like the second, is inspired by the example of All Might.

So Kacchan wants to become a hero that surpasses his role model and that will lead him to clash again and again with Deku. It is another example of how a secondary character can catch up with the main character thanks to their rivalry.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.