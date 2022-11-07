Season 6 of My Hero Academia continues on Crunchyroll without disappointing fans’ expectations. By now Kohei Horikoshi’s work has won millions of fans around the world, including cosplayers who can draw inspiration from a rich cast of charismatic heroes and villains. Proof of this is the Camie Utsushi cosplay realized by Majikku.

On the surface Camie is a listless and a bit of a goofy girl, but in reality she is one of the most promising aspiring heroes of the Shiketsu academy. Her heroine alias is Illus-o-Camie and derives from her illusion-based Quirk of hers. In fact, through her power she generates powerful audiovisual hallucinations that confuse her opponents, bending them to her will.

Camie’s costume is not particularly sophisticated in itself and it follows that the one proposed by Majikku is a simple cosplay, but certainly of great impact. So let’s see the model wearing the classic black catsuit with the neckline in plain sight, with the attached leather choker and the iconic headdress that distinguishes the aspiring professional heroes of the Shiketsu academy.

What do you think of the cosplay of Camie Utsushimi of My Hero Academia made by Magikku? Let us know in the comments.