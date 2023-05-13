My hero academia it continues to be one of many’s favorite anime and manga, and while waiting for the story to continue, fans can enjoy various creations from the world of cosplay. For example, we can now see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by lockserkawa.

The heroine appears in her classic costume, but with a cape, a detail often ignored in cosplay. however, lockserkawa wanted to give that extra touch to the character with this element Let’s remember that Momo Yaoyorozu he has the power to create objects directly from skin, provided he knows its composition. Her heroine name is Creati.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by lockserkawa? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?