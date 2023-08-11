After many years My hero academia is nearing its conclusion, but Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga and anime is still very popular among cosplayers. It proves it to us liz_joestar with a successful Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

Momo Yaoyorozu is one of the aspiring professional heroes of Yuei Institute’s Class 1-A. Her heroine alias is “Creaty”, a name that fits perfectly with her uniqueness that allows her to create anything using cells from her body, from an iron staff to a war cannon, as long as she knows any. the exact molecular structure.

An example of how this unique ability works is offered by liz_joestar_ with her cosplay. As we can see in the shot below, the model with the help of post-production effects imitates the creation of a sort of iron bar by generating it of her own body just like Momo Yaoyorozu would do.

Staying on the subject of cosplay taken from anime and manga, take a look also at that of Asuna from Sword Art Online by Mina Lou and that of Elizabeth from The Seven Deadly Sins by pixieonyxx. Changing gender, you might also be interested in the cosplay of Hu Tao from Genshin Impact by yazbunnyy and that of Marika from Elden Ring by pugoffka.