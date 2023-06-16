













My Hero Academia lets us see Deku’s new design for the seventh season

Source: Bones

It is worth emphasizing that this image for My Hero Academia shows us the new design of Deku which was illustrated by the character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi. As we mentioned, this one comes with a huge yellow scarf around our hero, which contrasts with the rest of the drawing.

On the other hand, An event dedicated to My Hero Academia will be held at Animate stores in Japan from June 17 to 30. During this period, those who purchase merchandise related to Kohei Horikoshi’s original story for more than 1,100 yen, whether it’s books, discs, DVDs, or Blu-rays, will get a postcard with the image shown above. Surely several of those products will end up being sold online by some reseller.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the seventh season of this anime is in production and that TOHO is still a long way from revealing a premiere window that will get fans excited for what could be the last arc of this series.

What do you think of this ad? Are you excited about the return of Deku and the rest of the protagonists of this anime?

