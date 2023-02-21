The fall 2022 season delivered us the first part of the sixth season of My Hero Academia. However, we also know that the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi is in the final stretch. soon we will say goodbye to Deku that he might face Shirakumo very soon.

Izuku and Shigaraki face off in an unprecedented battle, the other heroes of the Academy are also on different fronts. However, there is a very remarkable issue of the last chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia.

Chapter number 380 is the last published of the manga., in this we can see how the heroes face off in one-on-one combat with the villains, so the mood begins to become more tense and very dangerous. Also, we may soon recognize Kurogiri’s motivations more clearly.

Kurogiri was released some time ago, and we know that Shigaraki represents an apprentice to him. So, we know that they hold a special bond in which Kurogiri considers that he has a special responsibility towards Shigaraki.

Source: Studio Bones

Towards the end of chapter 380 of the manga of My Hero Academia, TOizawa and Present Mic, the hero couple, fly out of the school but, Kurogiri takes them and takes them away. Shortly before this, we can see Kurogiri making a speech that isn’t really concrete—as it has been in his past appearances.

Now the villain is considered a protector, the real question we should be asking is: what is it that you seek to protect?

We recommend: My Hero Academia: All Deku’s Quirks, from worst to best

Who is Kurogiri?

Source: Studio Bones

He is one of the main villains. it is composed of mist and is the first nomu. Nomus are artificial humans created with altered bodies, this is so that they are able to resist various gifts from All For One. This character is not who he was at the beginning, however, we could not tell that he is Shirakumo either, as he reveals his new build, Let’s hope it’s something positive for our heroes.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

Crunchyroll has all six seasons available both dubbed and subtitled.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.