My Hero Academia it is an excellent subject for the world of cosplay thanks to its many characters, but certainly one of the most loved is Momo Yoayorozu. Now, for example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by laurana.cosplaywhich showcases the heroine’s true strength: knowledge.

laurana.cosplay shows us Momo Yaoyorozu while she is holding a book: the power of the heroine of My Hero Academia is in fact based first of all on study. Momo is able to recreate any object, but she must know its composition and materials well. Momo therefore has a volume with her to ensure that she can create complex objects at any time.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by laurana.cosplay? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?