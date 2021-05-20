Because there is no term that is not met or debt that is not paid, Sony Pictures Television Y Funimation they have just announced that the long-awaited game is now formally available My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero for Android and iOS devices.

This is a free-to-play in-house shopping game with open-world action RPG mechanics. The cool thing is that players can build teams with members of the Class 1-A, some of the professional heroes and, as if that weren’t enough, iconic villains from My Hero Academia.

As a good mobile game, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero It will have monthly content for users to continue playing and taking advantage of the different game modes offered by this proposal that was already in other regions and now we have it in North America.

If you are a fan of games MHA and you are looking for a worthy experience to take anywhere, maybe this is the opportunity you are looking for because the appearance is quite good and the mechanics are entertaining.

What’s happening in My Hero Academia?

My hero academia is going through its fifth season and you can see it through Crunchyroll. The great thing about this is that episode 100 is coming soon and that is going to cause some emotional moments for fans who have followed the series for years.

On the other hand, the manga of My Hero Acadmeia go ahead and go into episode 312 which also already delivered several surprises to the readers and is getting pretty good for the new characters introduced.

As sure you already noticed, My hero academia It has not stopped being that franchise that produces content all the time. Sure, there can’t always be anime, but the manga has not stopped being published and the games too. Don’t stop giving it a try a The Strongest Hero now that it is available.



