One of the characterizing elements of My Hero Academia and what has decreed the success of Kōhei Horikoshi’s work is undoubtedly its large and varied cast of heroes and villains. While waiting for the conclusion of the manga and Season 7 of the anime, today we offer you the Mt. Lady cosplay realized by kaezuko.

Mt. Lady is one of the most famous heroes in the My Hero Academia universe, both for her beauty and her power in combat. Her Quirk is “Gigantification” which as her name suggests allows her to assume gargantuan dimensions, multiplying her strength. Behind her mask is Yu Takeyama, an apparently superficial woman who has decided to undertake a career as a professional heroine mainly for money and celebrity, but who on more than one occasion shows a heroic and altruistic side.

As we can see in the shots below, nothing is really missing from the cosplay created by Kaezuko. It’s all there: from the thick blonde hair to the skin-tight heroine costume, including purple mask and horns.