My hero academia it has become news for himthe revelations that its creator has given, Kohei Horikoshi, on the Jump Giga Spring 2021. He has confirmed that the final act of his saga will be published in the summer of this year and that characters such as Hawks Y Ochako that will surprise both fans and the general public. He is looking for that pair of heroes to become a light of hope.

The final act of the story started airing a couple of weeks ago and you can read it through Manga Plus for freeto. It is known that this saga has taken a somewhat dark turn in its last chapters. Especially those referring to the past of Hawks and of Todoroki that they have shown flashbacks somewhat crude about those heroes. And, it seems like Hajime isayama with Shingeki no Kyojin, Horikoshi he had long ago decided the end of his saga.

What details did you give about the ending of My Hero Academia?

The first thing to say is about the end: ‘The road (towards the end) has been longer than expected, but the main elements that I have decided before starting the series remain the same’. Also, it clarifies that the final decisions and details about this ending was decided in volume 21 of the manga, where we see the fight of Endeavor vs High-end.

Now, does this mean that in My Hero Academia there will be no changes? Probably, if there are changes, let’s remember that there is still a couple of months to see the final act come true. And, the decisions made by the editorial team of Weekly Shonen Jump they will be crucial for this.

Cover of the beginning of the final act of My Hero Academia

What he has clarified is that there will be surprises regarding some characters such as Hawks and Ochako who will be a light of hope. Others who will receive the spotlight are Sero, Monoma and Shindou, so ask to pay attention to the entire cast of the series.

