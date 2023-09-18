













Aoyama and Hagakure collaborate like all the other heroes, Aoyama manages to incinerate the villain he faces, along with its strange seeds, all, of course, with the help of the heroine whom we had never met more than by a fleeting glimpse.

This time Hagakure is completely revealed. The heroine used her powers of refraction to spread Aoyama’s light everywhere and this was what caused the plants to burn.

However, this same charge of light particularly reached Hagakure. It seems that the influx of light impacts the girl in a way that makes her visible.

When the heroes realize this, they are very surprised because, in addition, one of the heroine’s peculiarities is precisely her invisibility. What will history have in store for us from this moment on?

My Hero Academia: Is Ochaco Uraraka Dead?

One of the most important battles of the last arc of My Hero Academia It is that of Ochaco against Toga, in an open-hearted battle the girls talk about the pain that confronting a certain type of society caused them.

The girls generate a last bond while fighting to the death, towards the end of the battle, Toga decides to help Ochaco who is very badly injured, however, we still do not know what the end of both of them is. Although Toga chooses to sacrifice herself to try to save the life of her new friend, Could it have been too late?

