There are only a few days to go before we can finally see the start of the fifth season of My hero academia. The new episodes of this anime promise to have a lot of excitement and be full of action to satisfy all its fans.

However, many people were waiting to know where to see the beginning of the new episodes of My hero academia, since so far only Funimation had the rights to transmit them legally in some countries.

That is why a recent announcement by Crunchyroll It surprised the fans of this anime, as it confirmed that season 5 will be part of its catalog and will be available from next March 27, as in the rest of the planet.

All set for the 1-A vs 1-B clash of My Hero Academia

So far, we know that the fifth season of Boku no hero will cover the fifteenth arc of the original manga Kohei Horikoshi. That is, we can see Team Training in an epic battle between classes 1-A and 1-B.

TOHO Animation He also posted a recent teaser for the anime, showing more footage from the next arc and unveiling part of this season’s opening song. Is about No. 1, played by the band DISH, to stoke the emotions of the followers of My hero academia.

The new episodes of MHA in Crunchyroll will be available in the following territories: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. We are grateful to the one above.

