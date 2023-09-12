













Each of these skins My Hero Academia They are now available in the Fortnite item shop. In addition to a main look, they have an alternate look that anime fans will recognize. With them, the number of UA student skins rises to six in total.

Not only do these skins arrive on the island, but a new power also arrives to use against your opponents. This is Todoroki’s ice wall, which allows us to create large walls of ice that can cover us from enemy attacks.

As if that were not enough, the powerful Deku Smash is also back, which creates a wave of devastation in front of us. You can find this pair of powers My Hero Academia randomly on the island or in All-Might’s supply deliveries. So jump into Fortnite now so you don’t miss out.

What other surprises does Fortnite and My Hero Academia have?

The players of Fortnite You will be able to get more out of your collaboration with My Hero Academia. Since the arrival of these new skins also brought with it a special series of missions. Completing them all will give you a lot of experience to level up within the battle pass.

Finally, party pizza is back. An object in the shape of a pizza box that stores several pieces to replenish life and shield. You can use it on your own or share it with your entire squad. Will you unite your friends using the UA student skins?

