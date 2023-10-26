













My Hero Academia is about to reveal the true power of All For One









Chapter 404 of the manga My Hero Academia introduced us to All Might with Hercules at his limit, the hero crawled trying to maintain his will and the hopes of the world. All For One knew that his fall would be a devastating blow to the soul of the world.

Despite all the desires It seemed like All Might couldn’t escape All For One.However, at the last moment, one of the heroes who was conspicuous by his absence stood out for an unexpected return.

Katsuki Bakugo, after a long year without appearing in the manga, returned more than recharged with energy and with a brave air. At full speed, compacting the prayers of everyone who sees All Might’s battle, he arrives just in time to save him.

How do i do it? It seems that the extraordinary speed we saw was due to Deku’s Gearshift. This made Bakugo fast enough; although, this added to the people’s desires for the salvation of the great hero of My Hero Academia.

Source: Studio Bones

One For All’s limits were challenged in All Might’s attempt to save him. According to Sir Nighteye, the collective energy plus Bakugo’s abilities were what achieved the great salvation, however, there is another point to highlight, this is the essence of One For All.

This peculiarity has as its characteristic the ability to store powers and the longer they are preserved and mastered, the greater their strength will be. Could it be that Deku is once again expanding the boundaries to achieve the impossible? We will probably have more certainties in the next chapter.

We recommend you: Hero manga, learn more about the work of the author of My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia: Who is Himiko Toga? Is she dead?

Himiko Toga is one of the most popular villains in My Hero Academia. She consumes blood and because she has had this need since she was very young, she has always been feared and marginalized.

In her battle against Ochaco, she manages to defeat her, however, after some sweet words from the heroine, Toga decides to help her survive, however, we still don’t know if she will die because of it.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)