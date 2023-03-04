My hero academia it’s almost at the end of the sixth season and fans of the anime can’t wait to see how the adventure continues. Meanwhile, the world of heroes and villains can also be enjoyed through other media, such as cosplay. Now, ilukamun he offers us his own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

Momo Yaoyorozu she is one of the companions of our protagonist, Deku, and her special ability is to create objects directly from the skin. All she needs is to know the composition of her object and materials: her power is therefore a direct consequence of her knowledge; for this reason the girl has to study continuously. In this cosplay, ilukamun recreated her character in her heroine costume.

If you are passionate about My hero academia, you should see ao_cos Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is unrivaled in loyalty. Here is also the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from pepperonipizzzarolls is ready to hit you. How not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by xoxoindi_designs is studied in every detail. We close with the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu of refeen is of great beauty.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by ilukamun? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?