Currently two of the most popular anime and manga are My Hero Academia Y One Punch Man. Interestingly both deal with superpowered heroes, with the baldheaded series having its own association. This got us thinking about how All-Might would rank within it.

in the world of My Hero AcademiaAll-Might was considered the best in the world, not for nothing is Deku’s great hero. Could that translate to an S rank within the One-Punch Man hero association? Just by the power of his blows we could say yes.

After all, All-Might has shown that his United States of Smash can decimate entire city blocks. Not to mention, he was able to change the weather with just one punch. Something that in the One-Punch Man universe only Saitama can do. However, there is another factor that could put the blond hero at a disadvantage: his speed.

The greatest hero in My Hero Academia It’s not particularly fast. While S-rank heroes, such as Genos and Flashy Flash, can battle at speeds that easily exceed the speed of sound. So this could drop him down to A rank.

But finally, we must not forget that the association of heroes also takes personality into account. In this aspect there is no way to deny that All-Might is a rather charismatic hero. So even if he lacks in speed, it’s very possible that he would be an S-rank hero within One-Punch Man. A-rank if they get a little special.

What happened in My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man?

Both beloved manga are continuing with publication at this time. Nevertheless, My Hero Academia it is fast approaching its end. Since its last chapters have put us in the great final battle between heroes and villains, with a clear path towards the end of the manga.. With exciting matchups and unexpected comebacks, MHA is shaping up for a conclusion that’s sure to surprise us.

For his part, One-Punch Man has just introduced us to a new and strange group known as the Tsukuyomi. They seem very interested in freeing Psykos, who has had several visions with God, the great villain of this series. Is he also getting closer to a big final battle?

