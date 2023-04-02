My hero academia has arrived at the end of the sixth season, in an anime version, and fans are eager to continue the adventures of their favorite heroes. It will take some time, though, so in the meantime we can console ourselves by admiring some quality cosplay. hollywolfirl for example, it offers us its own Momo Yaoyorozu cosplayextremely faithful to the character.

hollywolfirl offers us Momo Yaoyorozu in her heroine version, with the red costume. The girl has the power to create objects directly from her own skin, always assuming that she has the energy and above all that she knows the composition of this object. Her power is therefore also based on study and in fact the girl is one of the best students in her class.

If you have of My Hero Academia cosplay, here is 주희’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is perfect and cheerful. How not to mention the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay by purai.prih is perfectly faithful. Here is also Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from ilukamun it’s the anime but in 3D. We close with the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by ao_cos fears no rivals for loyalty.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by hollywolfirl? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or have you seen higher quality versions?