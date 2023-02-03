Himiko Toga is the protagonist of the colorful cosplay that the Japanese model Saamin wanted to dedicate to My hero academia: costume, wig, makeup and accessories are all in the right place, and the shot is really cute.

One of the main “villains” in the Backwoods Retreat Saga, Himiko is a cute and innocent looking fighter, but completely insane. Her special ability is related to blood: When he gets to taste another person’s, he can take on their appearance and abilities.

In the videogame field we have seen Himiko in action in the large roster of My Hero One’s Justice 2 (here the review), the brawler produced by Bandai Namco and developed by Byking Studios.

Speaking of My Hero Academia, among the noteworthy cosplays published in recent times we certainly point out that of Midnight from vkryp, Momo Yaoyorozu from xoxoindi_designs, Camie from WhiteSpring and Mr. Lady from itsbellaxrose.