From My hero academia let’s look at another interpretation of the Himiko Toga cosplayundoubtedly one of the most popular subjects, in this case with a splendid version by blood ravenwho manages with particular skill to reconstruct the particular mixture of charm and madness that the character in question infuses.

Himiko Toga is part of the Union of Villainsbut she has become one of the most charismatic characters in the series, thanks to her undoubted peculiarities: in addition to her marked combat skills, Himiko’s characterizing element is in fact her crazy disposition and sadistic, strongly inspired by the stereotype of the Japanese yandere.

Himiko then alternates an appearance from simple student quiet and pretty, to fits of homicidal frenzy, revealing a certain mental instability. Her imbalance is further marked by hers as well quirkswhich allows her to transform into the appearance of any other character after drinking their blood.

However, blood.raven’s cosplay focuses above all on Himiko’s more “normal” aspect, showing herself with the typical Japanese student outfit even if her gaze and attitude seem to hide a hint of madness. However, it is a cosplay that undoubtedly focuses more on charm than on anxiety.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Starlight from nic_the_pixie taken from The Boys, that of Jessie of shproton from Pokémon, that of Marin from Shirogane-sama from My Dress-Up Darling, Midnight cosplay from vkryp from My Hero Academia, Tae Takemi from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy cosplay from shirogane_sama from from Cyberpunk 2077 and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay by yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.