My Hero Academia it is loved for its many heroes, who fight and sacrifice themselves to save people and also inspire viewers to be better. At the same time, however, one cannot help but love bad guys – or “villains” if you prefer – and among the many characters one of the favorites is certainly Toga Himiko. Now, we can admire the character in a cosplay realized by petite.moonlight.

petite.moonlight offers us a cosplay of Toga Himiko with warm and dark colors. The environment is golden, recalling her eyes, which are able to penetrate the souls of the heroes. This is an excellent photographic shot, which for once shows a less violent side of the character.

Tell us, what do you think of the Toga Himiko cosplay made by petite.moonlight? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?