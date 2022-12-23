My hero academia it continues to be a favorite to come from Japan and the reason is simple, its large cast of deep and interesting characters. The villains, or the villains of the situation, are often the most loved ones. Especially, Himiko Toga is a favorite. This is also seen in the world of cosplay, for example with the Himiko Toga cosplay realized by miss.oolalain perfect Christmas style.

The cosplay made by miss.oolala offers us a very classic Himiko Toga, with her own schoolgirl dress that she shows in most of the scenes. In this case, however, a Christmas hat is added and in the background we also find a Christmas tree. She’s perfectly in-theme with the period, and for once, My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga doesn’t seem crazy, but genuinely cheerful.

Tell us what you think of the Himiko Toga cosplay by missoolala? Has the character of My Hero Academia, in the Christmas version, been recreated in the best way, or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?