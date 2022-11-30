The most recent chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia continues with the great battle of the heroes against All For One. If things were already complicated enough, now they are even more complicated thanks to an unexpected resurrection. The villain Twice has just come back to life to make life miserable for Deku and company.

Source: Shueisha

It should be noted that the villain is actually not fully alive, but his ‘resurrection’ is due to another villain from My Hero Academia. Toga is the one behind Twice, as he is using his quirk to take on his appearance as well as his own duplication power. Still, the situation does not look promising.

All For One even mentions that Toga came to be the destruction of all heroes. His words are mainly directed at Hawkes, since he was the one who originally killed Twice. The greatest villain tells him that perhaps without him, his allies might not be in this situation.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia revealed the ace up Shigaraki’s sleeve

Despite the villain’s taunts, it seems that these words only served to give Hawkes determination. Since the last panel of the manga shows him with an excited face and saying that they must kill them all. Referring to the thousands of Twice clones that are coming out. Do you think the heroes of My Hero Academia get out of this?

Who is the resurrected villain in My Hero Academia?

The villain Twice was a headache for the heroes, but met his end at the hands of Hawkes during the paranormal liberation war. The quirk of this character consists of creating duplicates of anything just by knowing its characteristics. Although the doubles are not as durable as the original.

Source: Bones

However, near his death he began to create clones of himself. These in turn created more clones that created more, which was a highly destructive weapon. It was for this reason that Hawkes ended his life. However he is back thanks to Toga and the clones of him are once again a cause for concern. How do you think they will stop it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.