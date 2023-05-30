The vast and colorful cast of My hero academia is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for cosplayers, who often play the role of heroes and villains from Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga. Looking forward to Season 7 of the anime, Glitches he offers us his Midnight cosplay.

Midnight, whose real name is Namuri Kayama, is a very famous professional heroine, especially among the boys, due to her tight white costume inspired by that of a dominatrix. Although she is called “the R-rated heroine” she is a teacher of Yuei, the institute for aspiring superheroes that forms the backdrop to the events of the series. Her Quirk is “Scent of Sleep”, which allows her to emit a sleeping gas from her skin that can knock opponents out in moments.

Glich’s cosplay manages to convey all the charm of this character, with particular attention to detail for wig, makeup and the iconic Midnight dominatrix costume, albeit with some liberties.

