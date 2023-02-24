Currently the anime of My Hero Academia is going through a crucial phase, since all the characters are waging all kinds of exciting combats against the most bloodthirsty villains. And it is that the creator of the manga himself mentions in some interviews that he does not have much left to finish the story that began years ago.

Through social networks, the preview of one of the most anticipated combats of the anime was given, which will not only continue the fight between Deku and Nagant, but it will also delve into his life. And this is one of the customs in Japanese fighting series, segments in which they take a break to explore somewhat emotional flashbacks.

Here you can see the captures:

The previous cut has arrived!] My Hero Academia Aired at 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 25 Season 6 Episode 21 “Fair Lady Nagant” Drop the scene cut! Deku vs Lady Nagant, an unmissable aerial battle! ON THE AIR on the Yomiuri TV/Nippon TV network of 29 stations nationwide!

Remember that the chapters are being released on platforms such as crunchyroll.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: With each new chapter in the series, fans who are stepping up from the manga are getting more excited to see all these fights. The franchise is coming to an end and it shows.